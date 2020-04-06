NHAI Extends Helping Hand To Truck Drivers As Eateries On Highways Closed Amid Lockdown

In its bid to help the truck drivers, NHAI is providing them food at toll plazas as the truck drivers plying on the highways to carry medicines and essential items during the lockdown do not have usual places to eat. Truckers said they face some problems as dhabas and roadside eateries are closed.

Arvind, who drove a truck from Maharashtra to Delhi, said he crossed several toll plazas and got food twice. "I work for a company that supplies medicine. Coming from Maharashtra to Delhi, I crossed several toll plazas and got food in two," he said.

"We are facing problems concerning food as all eateries and dhabas are closed due to the lockdown. I ate four chapatis and vegetable in the morning and will eat once I reach home. If we get food on the road, it will be good," said Raju, a truck driver who was on his way to Chandigarh from Noida to supply medicine.

Apart from food, truck drivers also face a problem if their water supply finishes. Considering the present crisis, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is providing food to truck drivers on national highways at toll plazas across the country. Food is provided in takeaway packets. NHAI is also ensuring hassle-free movement of trucks on the highways.

"They are being provided with takeaway breakfast, lunch and dinner. The food varies according to the regions. In Bihar and West Bengal, we provide rice whereas in Jammu and Kashmir more fruits are being given," an NHAI official told ANI.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry had decided to suspend toll collection during the 21-day lockdown period. NHAI has 551 toll plazas across the country.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 4000 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 291 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 690. 111 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 14 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

(With Inputs from ANI)