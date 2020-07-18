Nigerian Students Beaten Up At Private College In Uttarakhand, 8 Arrested

Two Nigerian students were allegedly beaten up in Roorkee of Haridwar district. According to reports, the police have arrested eight people, including the security guards of a private college for the violent act. The incident occurred on July 15 and the entire incident was posted on social media. According to police, a case has been registered against the eight people arrested.

Top officials among those held

According to reports, Abhay Singh, CO Manglaur, Haridwar has stated that action will be taken against those who committed the violent act and that several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. Singh further added that both the victims of the assault have been admitted to the hospital and that they are recovering.

As per reports, the two students in question had run out of money and therefore their meals at the canteen were stopped because they failed to make payments. The two students wanted to travel to their friend's house but the college administration denied their request upon returning to the campus the students reportedly got into a fight with the guards. Reports also claim that the college called goons from outside to beat the two students up.

(Input Credit ANI)

