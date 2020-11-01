Nikita Tomar Murder Case: Locals In Haryana's Ballabhgarh Stage Protest, Demand Justice

Locals in Haryana's Ballabhgarh on Sunday, November 1, blocked National Highway 2, demanding justice for the 21-year-old Nikita Tomar who was murdered on October 26. A 'mahapanchayat' was also called by people of 36 communities in Ballabhgarh over the murder of the young woman.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police detained several people after some miscreants tried to disrupt the law and order situation in Ballabgarh at National Highway 2. According to Sumer Singh, permission from DCP Haryana Police was not taken by the organisers to hold the mahapanchayat.

"Several people detained after some miscreants tried to disrupt law and order situation in Ballabhgarh today on National Highway 2, while 'mahapanchayat' was underway. Permission was not taken to hold the mahapanchayat" DCP Singh said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the State government will look into the 'love jihad' angle in the murder of the commerce student who was shot dead in broad daylight in Faridabad.

"Since Ballabgarh woman killing case is being linked with 'love jihad,' Centre as well as State government is looking into it, and considering legal provisions so that guilty is not able to escape, and no innocent person is punished," the Chief Minister said.

Further, Khattar on Friday said that the trial against the accused in the Ballabgarh student murder case will be held in a fast-track court. Meanwhile, prime accused Touseef's accomplice Rehan was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Three persons have been arrested in the case so far. The man who allegedly provided country-made pistol to Touseef has also been arrested.

Nikita Tomar shot outside her college

On October 26, Monday, the 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh in an incident that was caught on camera. As per news agency PTI, the incident took place when the woman came out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist. ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi told the media that the victim was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. One of the accused was arrested on Tuesday from Mewat. Police also added that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and one of the accused knew each other. Sources told Republic TV that the accused Taufeeq had proposed to Nikita in 2018 and had also spoken to her family for marriage.

Victim's family alleges inaction of police

Nikita's sister has told Republic TV that the accused attacked her when she came out from the exam centre and everything was captured on CCTV. She claimed that even after various complaints, Police and government had not taken action.

"We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter," said the victim's father. "My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her," he added.

