After UP CM Yogi, Haryana To Now Consider Law Against 'Love-Jihad', Says Minister Anil Vij

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government will bring a law against Love-Jihad, Haryana Minister Anil Vij has on Sunday said that the Haryana government will also mull the same. In a tweet, Haryana Home Minister Vij said that the cabinet under CM ML Khattar will also discuss the proposal to bring a law against love jihad. This comes after a 21-year old girl was killed in Faridabad by her a man named Touseef who claimed to be in love with her despite she and her family spurning his advances, with the incident being termed as being one of 'Love Jihad' in certain quarters.

हरियाणा में लव जेहाद के खिलाफ कानून बनाने पर विचार किया जा रहा है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 1, 2020

On Monday, a 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh in an incident that was caught on camera. As per news agency PTI, the incident took place when the woman came out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused named Touseef allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist. The accused Touseef had proposed to Nikita in 2018 and had also spoken to her family for marriage, however, after the family's refusal, he had started pressurising the girl. Touseef and his two accomplices have been arrested.

Yogi: 'Law against love jihad'

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur for upcoming UP by-elections, CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday proclaimed that his government will make a law against 'love jihad'. Referring to a recent Allahabad High Court's order, Adityanath claimed that as the HC had opposed changing religion solely for marriage, his government too will bring a law based on it.

"Allahabad High Court said religion conversion for marriage was not necessary. Government will make a law based on this. Using 'Mission Shakti' we will keep mothers and sisters safe. There will be 'Operation Satya' to protect women's dignity," he said adding, "I warn those who play with women's dignity, if they do not mend their ways, then their "Ram Naam Satya hai" procession will be carried out."

Watch here:

#WATCH Allahabad HC said religious conversion isn't necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb 'Love-Jihad', we'll make a law. I warn those who conceal identity & play with our sisters' respect, if you don't mend your ways your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin: UP CM pic.twitter.com/7Ddhz15inS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2020

Allahabad HC order on religious conversion

On Friday, Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by a married couple seeking stay on their families from interfering in their marriage. The court observed that the Muslim-born woman converted to Hindu in June and then married as per Hindu rituals in July, clearly revealing that the conversion has taken place only for the purpose of marriage. Ruling that conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable, the High Court said it will not interfere in the matter under Article 226, dismissing the plea.

