Nikita Tomar's Murder Case: Kangana Ranaut Slams Selective Activism By 'filmy Bimbos'

On Wednesday, Kangana Raut took to her Twitter handle to express her anger over Nikita Tomar's murder in Haryana. Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 21-year-old woman outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh. Kangana wrote that Nikita's 'bravery is no less than Rani Laxmi Bai or Padmavati'.

Kangana further slammed the 'selective activism' by 'filmy bimbos' for keeping quiet over Nikita's brutal murder. The woman's father alleged that Tausif had been harassing her for the last two years and pressing her for marriage, which she refused. He also claimed that Tausif was trying to convert Nikita.

All of them should be put in jail for fake and selective activism, these filmy bimbos have caused huge damage to the cause of woman empowerment, why their mouths are sealed for Nikita who has been shot dead in broad day light by a Jihadi.... https://t.co/Lks6k5xhsE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

Nikita’s bravery is no less than Rani LaxmiBai or Padmavati, jihadi murder was obsessed with her he kept asking her to come with her if she wanted to live she could have given in to his lust she chose to die instead, Devi Nikita rose for every Hindu woman’s dignity and pride. https://t.co/nY0jzKFUmD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

Nikita, a student of B.Com final year, had come out of her college after appearing for an exam on Monday afternoon when the incident took place, according to PTI report. The accused, who arrived at the spot in a car, had tried to pull the woman inside, in a bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which the key accused shot her, the police said. She was taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to injuries, the ACP said.

देवी निकिता ने जो किया वो जौहर सी कम नहीं, वो मिट गयी मगर मर नहीं सकती, हम निकिता का ये बलिदान कभी नहीं भूलेंगे, मैं भारत सरकार से बिनती करती हूँ की देवी नीरजा की तरह देवी निकिता को भी ब्रेवरी अवार्डस से सुसज्जित किया जाए 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

While speaking to the media Ballabhgarh ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi said that the victim was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. The police further added that as per the preliminary investigation, the victim and one of the accused were known to each other. Both the accused, Taufeeq and Rehan were arrested by the police on Tuesday. They were produced before a Faridabad court and sent to two-day police remand.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, Nikita Tomar is seen struggling to get free while the accused, Taufeeq, tries to force her into the car in a bid to abduct her. As she refuses to get inside, the accused shoots her at a point-blank range and flees the spot with his accomplice.

