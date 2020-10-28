Ballabhgarh Murder: Faridabad MP Meets Nikita Tomar's Family; Says 'will Ensure Justice'

On Wednesday, Faridabad MP Krishna Pal Gujar met the family of Nikita Tomar who was shot dead in Haryana. Gujar assured the family that justice will be served while promising to stand by them. On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead by a man outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh. Nikita Tomar's murder triggered protests in the area with students and locals blocking the Sohna-Ballabhgarh road for several hours.

"I would like to assure the family members of victims that we are with them. We will make justice is done as early as possible," said Faridabad MP Krishnan Pal Gurjar.

Following the incident, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij informed on Tuesday, that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case. He added that the team would be led by ACP, Crime, Anil Kumar and ensure 'quick investigation and time-bound trial to ensure justice' while informing that the murder weapon has also been recovered.

Read | NCW Takes Cognisance Of Nikita Tomar's Daylight Murder In Haryana; Instructs DGP To Act

Read | Kerala Govt Criticised For Showing Laxity In Walayar Dalit Girls' Alleged Rape & Murder

Woman shot at point-blank range; succumbs

Nikita Tomar, a student of B.Com final year, had just come out of her college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place, reported news agency PTI. The accused allegedly tried to kidnap the 21-year-old woman in his vehicle when she tried to resist after which the accused shot her. While speaking to the media Ballabhgarh ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi said that the victim was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. The police further added that as per the preliminary investigation, the victim and one of the accused were known to each other. Both the accused, Taufeeq and Rehan were arrested by the police on Tuesday. They were produced before a Faridabad court and sent to two-day police remand.

Read | Ballabhgarh Murder: Congress Slams Khattar Govt, Says 'ensure Punishment In 30 Days'

In the CCTV footage of the incident, Nikita Tomar is seen struggling to get free while the accused, Taufeeq, tries to force her into the car in a bid to abduct her. As she refuses to get inside, the accused shoots her at a point-blank range and flees the spot with his accomplice.

Read | Faridabad Murder: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Assures Strict Punishment For Culprits

Sources told Republic TV that accused Taufeeq had proposed to Nikita in 2018 and had also spoken to her family for marriage. However, after the family refused, Taufeeq allegedly resorted to eve-teasing the girl and the family had made several complaints. Protests have erupted in Ballabhgarh against the brutal murder. Nikita's sister has told Republic TV that the accused attacked her when she came out from the exam center and everything was captured on CCTV. She claimed that even after various complaints, Police and government have not taken action.

Read | 21-year Old Nikita Tomar Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Haryana's Ballabgarh; One Arrested

Read | Walayar Sisters Rape Case: 3 Years & No Justice, Parents Protest At Kerala Secretariat

(With inputs from PTI)