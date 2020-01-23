Nirbhaya Case: Convicts 'arrogant', Refuse To Answer 'last Wish', Says Tihar Jail

The Tihar jail on Thursday has come out to reveal that the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case are 'arrogant' as they are refusing to answer any of the mandatory questions that need to be addressed ahead of their hanging. The convicts which are all set to be hanged on February 1, have chosen to remain 'silent' on every question asked by the authorities, including their last wish.

On Monday, a 3-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the plea of Pawan Gupta, where he claimed to be a juvenile when he committed the ghastly crime. With him exhausting yet another means of delaying tactic, Pawan Gupta, along with the three other rapists are scheduled to hang till death on February 1, at 6 am.

Convicts silent on 'last wish'

"We have not asked the convicts for their last wish. When the death warrant for them had been issued for the first time, we had asked them what they wanted to do. But convicts didn't reply. When we asked them if they wanted to meet their families or not, they still chose to be silent. We also asked about their will and property-related matters or whether they wanted to bequeath their property in someone else name. But they didn't reply," said sources from within the Tihar Jail.

Sources report that the convicts will be asked once again to declare their last wish as their hanging approaches. This development comes a day after the Centre moved the Supreme Court for fixing a seven-day deadline for executing the death penalty in view of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case.

7- Day Deadline

The Ministry of Home Affairs declared that the top court should "mandate all the competent courts, state governments, prison authorities in the country to issue death warrant of a convict within seven days of the rejection of his mercy petition and to execute death sentence within seven days thereafter."

