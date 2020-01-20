'Courts Know It's Delay Tactic, Still Pay Heed': Nirbhaya's Mom On Convict's Juvenile Plea

The four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case have been pulling all stops to delay their death sentence. Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi has pointed out the same after another death row convict Pawan Gupta filed a revision petition. After Pawan Gupta's plea claiming to be a juvenile at the time of committing the heinous act was rejected by High Court a month ago, he moved the Supreme Court against HC order. SC will hear the plea on January 20.

'Even High Court has said its a delay tactic'

"He did this drama before, he is doing it again. Even High Court has said that it is just another delay tactic. Patiala court's judge has also asked how many more delays for the punishment? Everyone knows. Still, everyone is listening to the criminals. His plea was rejected earlier, it will be rejected again in Supreme Court on January 20. But I want to make an appeal to the Supreme Court that the way these criminals commit crimes and rapes in a gang, they should file review petitions and mercy petitions together and should also be hung together. It is not just about Nirbhaya, there are thousands of women hoping to get justice," said Asha Devi while exposing the sham orchestrated by the convict Pawan Gupta after the mercy petition of convict Mukesh Singh was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Pointing out that the age of the rapists should not be considered while pronouncing punishment, she said, "Everyone should get equal punishment. First, they commit such a crime and then they claim to be juvenile. Did we ask you to go and rape our daughters? I appeal to the court to not listen to them. Everyone knows they are purposely trying to delay the judgement. I appeal to the court to execute them on February 1. They have got more time than they deserved," said Nirbhaya's mother.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Monday a plea filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. Gupta moved the top court on Friday, nearly a month after the Delhi High Court rejected his claim that he was a juvenile when he committed the crime. A three-judge bench will hear the case. A court had earlier scheduled the execution of the four convicts for January 22, but one convict Mukesh Singh filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind. On Friday, Kovind rejected the mercy petition, but due to the delay, new death warrants had to be issued against the four convicts. The executions are now scheduled for 6 am on February 1.

