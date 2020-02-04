Nirbhaya's Parents Move Delhi HC Requesting Early Disposal Of MHA's Plea

Parents of the late rape and murder victim Nirbhaya, moved Delhi High Court, on Tuesday and requested them to look over the plea filed by the Central government and Tihar jail authorities. The plea challenges the stay on convicts' execution, for which a special hearing took place last weekend. The judge hearing the matter, Justice Suresh Kumar Kai ensured Nirbhaya’s parents that they will pass the order at the earliest.

Delhi HC reserves judgment

On Sunday, the High Court of Delhi reserved their judgment on the plea filed by MHA and prison authorities. During the hearing on Sunday, advocate AP Singh, who was appearing for convicts Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, and Vinay Sharma, asked: "Why there was a hurry to execute the death sentence in this case only. Justice hurried is justice buried”.

"They (convicts) belong to rural areas and Dalit families. They come to Delhi and get implicated. Mukesh and Ram Singh are Dalits. Both are brothers who come from a rural part of Rajasthan. It is not the convicts' fault. They cannot be made to bear brunt of ambiguity in the law," Singh had said.

The senior advocate appearing on behalf of convict Mukesh, Rebecca John had said that the "Centre has sought the setting aside of the order of the Patiala House Court" when "an earlier Delhi High Court order has clearly said that any order of the trial court should be challenged in the Supreme Court only".

Centre’s arguments during the hearings

Appearing on behalf of the Centre for the victim, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, during the proceedings, alleged that the convicts were deliberately delaying the execution. He added that any delay in death sentence will have a dehumanising effect on the convicts. Nirbhaya’s parents have been reiterating the same issue for a very long time.

(With ANI Inputs, Image: PTI)

