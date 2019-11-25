Nirbhaya Case: Parents' Plea To Fasten Execution Of Convicts To Be Heard By New Judge

District and Sessions Judge of Patiala House Court on Monday approved Nirbhaya's parents' application seeking transfer of the case to Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora. In December 2018, Nirbhaya's parents had approached the court seeking the case to be speeded up. The Court has also slated the matter for hearing on November 28. Earlier, due to the transfer of the judges, the matter kept on getting adjourned. Taking cognizance of the matter, the District Judge of the court had slated the plea for transfer of judge to November 25.

"We had approached the court when legal remedies of the convicts got exhausted. We are seeking the court's direction to the Tihar Jail authorities to expedite the execution of the rape convicts," Advocate Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha, who is representing Nirbhaya's parents in the case

Nirbahaya Rape case

In one of the most horrific rape cases which shook the country, 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide by in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014.

The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. On Oct 31, 2019, the Tihar Jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts asking them to file a mercy plea before the President. As per law, the convicts can plead for mercy from the President and seek commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment. If the President allows the mercy petition, then the convicts may escape the execution.

