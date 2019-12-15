Nirbhaya Case: Shooter Vartika Singh Offers To Be Hangwoman For Convicts, Writes To HMO

Amid growing demand for the hanging of the Nirbhaya rapists, International shooter Vartika Singh on Saturday has offered her services to act as a hangman for the case. In a bizarre request for equality, Singh has written a letter in blood to Home Minister Amit Shah volunteering herself as an executioner, claiming it will bring change in society to see a woman executioner. She has also appealed women actors and MPs to support her cause.

Shooter wants to be 'Hangwoman' for Nirbhaya rapists

International shooter Vartika Singh: Hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts should be done by me. This will send a message throughout the country that a woman can also conduct execution. I want the women actors, MPs to support me. I hope this will bring change in society. pic.twitter.com/VQrbpmDgdO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019

SC hearing on convict's review

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's 3-judge bench comprising of CJI Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice R. Banumathi will hear convict Akshay Singh's review plea on December 17. Due to his pending plea, the Patiala House court said that it will hear the case on December 18 at 2 PM. The judge has stated that he will wait for the apex court's decision on December 17 before giving a final decision on the seven-year-long case.

PIL on Nirbhaya case

Furthermore, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking for disposal of review petition within a month. It also petitioned for the Nirbhaya family to watch the execution and sought from Supreme Court to frame specific guidelines for completion of both police probe and trial in fast track court within six months in rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases. It also sought appeals in the High Court and Supreme Court to be completed within four months and three months, respectively.

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The other four convicts are lodged in Tihar jail currently, after being awarded death penalty by a trial court in 2013 and upheld by SC in 2017. Amid growing demands for the hanging of Nirbhaya rape convicts, Tihar Jail has summoned two hangmen from UP for any scheduled execution.

