Delhi Govt & Rapists' Lawyers Delaying Execution: Nirbhaya's Mother Asha Devi

After the Delhi High Court refused to set aside the trial court order which issued a death warrant, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi called out the lawyers of the culprit rapists and the Delhi government for delaying the hanging of the culprits in Nirbhaya's rape and murder case. When asked about whether she thinks Nirbhaya's culprits will be hanged on January 22 or not, she said, " The government should answer on whether or not the rapists will be hanged on January 22."

Adding further to her statement, she accused the culprits' lawyers of creating a delay in the hanging process and questioned them on why did they not file for a mercy petition in the last 2.5 years. "I don't think they will be hanged on January 22."

"Even the High Court judge understood that the culprits' lawyers are trying to create a delay. The court asked them why did you not file for mercy petition in the last 2.5 years?" she added.

Asha Devi slams Delhi Government

Having run from pillar to post in the last 7 years, Nirbhaya's mother questioned the Delhi Government on why is her family being punished for having done nothing. "We have been harassed for 2.5 years. We belong to a working-class family, never in the past 7 years, we have never received a full month's salary. Will the court or Delhi government compensate for that?"

"I am always running from one court to another. They (the culprits) committed the crime, why are we being punished? I want the government to answer," she said.

Delhi HC won't stay Nirbhaya rapists' hanging

Delhi High Court refused to put a stay on the death warrant of Nirbhaya's rapists and rejected the petition filed by one of the convicts, Mukesh Kumar. Justice Manmohan, in a big statement, asserted that the convicts deliberately delayed their death sentence. Further adding that the filed petition is a strategy to 'prolong the matter'

