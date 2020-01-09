Lucknow ADG: 'Pawan Kumar Will Be The Hangman For Nirbhaya's Rapists'

Lucknow ADG Satya Narain Sabat on Thursday, January 9, confirmed hangman Pawan Kumar will be the executor of the culprits in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case for their scheduled execution on January 22.

The ADG stated that the Tihar jail sent in a letter on Thursday asking Pawan Kumar to be the hangman for the execution. The ADG had also stated that Tihar has initially asked for two hangmen but the Lucknow jail could only provide one.

'Ready to hang Nirbhaya's rapists': Pawan Kumar

After the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Hangman Pawan from Meerut said that he is ready to hang the rapists of Nirbhaya.

In his statement given to a news agency after the verdict, he stated that he is ready to hang the rapists but has not received any communication from the jail administration.

" I'm ready to hang the 4 convicts. Nobody from jail admin has yet contacted me. If I receive the order, I will go. It'll really give a great sigh of relief to me, to Nirbhaya's parents and to everyone," he said.

Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

