Nirmala Sitharaman, Kamala Harris, Roshni Nadar Named In Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named among the World's 100 most powerful women by Forbes. Founder of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CEO of HCL Enterprise Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Landmark Group chairman Renuka Jagtiani were also named in the list which was topped by German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the 10th year in a row. Nirmala Sitharaman ranked 41 on the list with Roshni Nadar Malhotra on 55th, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on 68th and Renuka Jagtiani on 98th rank. US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ranked number three on the Forbes 100 most powerful women in the world.

"They are united"

Forbes informed that the 100 women on the 17th annual Forbes power list are from 30 different countries and born across four generations. It further informed that there are 17 newcomers on the 2020 list of Forbes 100 most powerful women adding that it illustrates that women are 'leading all aspects of a society transformed by a global pandemic'. Several women on the Forbes list also earned the title of 'global plaudits' for their effective response to COVID-19 pandemic. Forbes hailed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen for the measures taken by them to contain the spread of coronavirus. On the other hand, founder of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was described at 'India's richest self-made woman' on the list.

"There are 10 heads of state, 38 CEOs and five entertainers among them. But where they differ in age, nationality and job description, they are united in the ways they have been using their platforms to address the unique challenges of 2020," said Forbes.

"From fighting the pandemic to re-engineering American politics, these influential women, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, are making history," added Forbes.

Speaking about the German Chancellor, Forbes said, " Angela Merkel remains the de facto leader of Europe, leading the region's largest economy after steering Germany through financial crisis and back to growth. Her leadership is marked by her steely reserve, from standing up to Donald Trump to allowing more than a million Syrian refugees into Germany. The big question that the public is now asking is who and what will come after Merkel's time in office comes to an end."

(With inputs from PTI)