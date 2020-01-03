Nirmohi Akhara Chief Onboard As MHA Sets Up Dedicated Ayodhya Desk

Nirmohi Akhara's Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj on Friday expressed satisfaction over the move initiated by the Home Ministry of setting up a dedicated desk over implementation of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, and said that the step shows the transparency of the central government.

'This was needed'

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "This was a landmark judgment and it needs a proper view when it comes to implementing. The decision has been taken so that there is no hindrance in the process. This was actually needed. This will do justice to the judgment. We want the government to build the temple as soon as possible. People from all religions want the Ram Temple to be built."

He continued, "This is a satisfactory step and this shows the transparency of the government. People from both the Hindu and Muslim communities want the temple to be grandiose. Those people who wanted to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims have been exposed. We need not worry about the desk and we trust the government."

On Thursday, the government set up a dedicated desk, headed by an additional secretary, to look after all matters related to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue. In an official order, the Union Home Ministry said Ayodhya matters and related court judgments will be handled. Now, this new wing of the home ministry, headed by Kumar, will look after all matters related to the Ayodhya issue. There have been reports that the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the home ministry suggesting three plots in Ayodhya, one of which can be given to UP Sunni Waqf Board.

Kumar also heads the Department of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh affairs in the Home Ministry. He was the key officer in the central government's move to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

There was a dedicated Ayodha cell in the home ministry in the 1990s and early 2000s but it was closed down after the submission of the Liberhan Commission of Inquiry on Ayodha.

On November 9, the apex court had awarded the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and asked the Centre and the state government to give the Sunni Waqf Board a five-acre plot in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

