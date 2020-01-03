PM Modi Won't Forget How India 'celebrated Science & Space Program' During Chandrayaan-2

In his address to the 107th session of Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he would always remember the manner in which the nation "celebrated science, the space program, and the strengths of scientists" during the Chandrayaan-2 mission in September last year.

Speaking at the event PM said, "I am very happy that one of my first programmes at the start of the New Year and the new decade is linked to science, technology, and innovation. This programme is happening in Bengaluru, a city associated with science and innovation. The last time I had come to Bengaluru was when the eyes of the nation were set on Chandrayaan-2. That time, the manner in which our nation celebrated science, our space program, and the strengths of our scientists will always be a part of my memory." He went on to add, "When we start the year 2020 with positivity and optimism of science and technology-driven development, we take one more step in fulfilling our dream."

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation from ISRO Control Centre in Bengaluru, after ISRO lost communication with 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 moments before it was preparing to make a soft-landing on the south pole region of the Moon. "Don't lose hope. Be courageous. There are ups and downs in life. What you all have done is not a small thing. You have done a great service to the country, science and mankind. I am with you. I wish you all the best," the Prime Minister had told the scientists.

About Chandrayaan-2 mission

Chandrayaan-2's rocket lifted off at the scheduled time of 2:43 PM on July 22 with the Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover housed in it. Vikram lander was scheduled to 'soft-land' on the moon on September 7 and Pragyan rover was set to roam the lunar surface to collect samples for study. With Chandrayaan-2 India aimed to become the fourth country to a soft landing on the Moon after US, Russia, and China.

Unfortunately, on September 7 at 1:50 AM when Vikram was scheduled to land, ISRO's Deep Space Antenna lost communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander- Vikram as it descended towards the lunar surface. The lander which had descended from 30 km to 2km smoothly, had lost communication with Mission Control. The most heart-warming moment was when PM Modi was seen hugging a heart-broken ISRO chief K Sivan, who was seen breaking down after Vikram Lander lost contact.

The debris of the crashed Vikram Lander was located by NASA on December 3 - 89 days after losing contact with Vikram.

(With ANI inputs)