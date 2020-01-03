PM Modi Pays Tribute To Savitribai Phule On Her 189th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his tribute to Savitribai Phule, a 19th-century social reformer with a plethora of accolades under her name. January 3, 2020, marks the 189th birthday of the social reformer. Savitribai Phule and her husband Jyotirao Phule had opened India's first school for women in Maharashtra's Pune in 1848.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister acknowledged her dedication to social unity, education and women empowerment and further termed her struggles to be an inspiration.

सावित्रीबाई फुले की जन्म जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। उन्होंने सामाजिक एकता, शिक्षा और महिला सशक्तिकरण के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। सामाजिक चेतना के लिए उनका संघर्ष देशवासियों को सदा प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2020

With her remarkable contribution in the field of women education, the legacy of Savitribai Phule lives on even today.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Ashok Gehlot remember Savitribai Phule

Taking to their Twitter, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also remembered and paid tributes Savitribai Phule, who is also regarded as the first female rights and education activist.

Paying her tribute to Savitribai Phule, Harsimarat Kaur urged everyone to keep her legacy alive.

A woman who questioned social norms and petty prejudices, Savitribai Phule fought for a better, more equal world for all. On her birth anniversary, let’s resolve to keep her legacy alive.#SavitribaiPhule pic.twitter.com/U8bkT9mocS — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 3, 2020

Furthermore, paying his humble tribute, Ashok Gehlot hailed Savitribai Phule and referred to her as one of the foremost social reformers and educationist of our country.

Humble tributes to #SavitriBaiPhule ji, one of the foremost social reformers & educationist of our country on her birth anniversary. She strived for women's education, their rights and upliftment all her life. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 3, 2020

