PM Modi Pays Tribute To Savitribai Phule On Her 189th Birth Anniversary

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his tribute to Savitribai Phule, a 19th-century social reformer with a plethora of accolades under her name.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his tribute to Savitribai Phule, a 19th-century social reformer with a plethora of accolades under her name. January 3, 2020, marks the 189th birthday of the social reformer. Savitribai Phule and her husband Jyotirao Phule had opened India's first school for women in Maharashtra's Pune in 1848.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister acknowledged her dedication to social unity, education and women empowerment and further termed her struggles to be an inspiration.

With her remarkable contribution in the field of women education, the legacy of Savitribai Phule lives on even today.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Ashok Gehlot remember Savitribai Phule

Taking to their Twitter, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also remembered and paid tributes Savitribai Phule, who is also regarded as the first female rights and education activist.

Paying her tribute to Savitribai Phule, Harsimarat Kaur urged everyone to keep her legacy alive.

Furthermore, paying his humble tribute, Ashok Gehlot hailed Savitribai Phule and referred to her as one of the foremost social reformers and educationist of our country.

Published:
COMMENT
