Nirvana Being Introduces 'India's First Anti-viral Mask' Airific Amid COVID-19

A New Delhi-based company recently launched Airific N95 Anti-Viral Mask which keeps out 96 per cent of viruses and bacteria as well as over 95 per cent of particulate matter and contaminants. Nirvana Being, a Clean Air solutions company based on science and sustainability, launched 'India's first anti-viral mask' offering the highest level of protection.

The firm said that the mask has been created for the mass market after thorough research. The team realised that COVID-19 particles have a diameter of close to 0.12 microns while standard masks cannot filter nano-particles smaller than 0.3 microns with high efficiency. Nirvana Being developed a mask using nanotechnology to filter down to 0.1 microns.

The mask, which boasts of extremely high 'capture index', has been certified by US-based Nelson Labs and is more reusable and breathable than other masks in the market. The nanofibers in the mask have a massive surface area and a large number of pores with tiny pore size which enables the filter to catch much smaller particles with a lower 'pressure drop' than other synthetic or natural materials.

Fashion meets function

The Airific mask, priced at Rs 995, can be worn in mild to severely polluted conditions while still looking stylish and its natural filtration provides the highest protection from dust, ash, smoke, fumes, exhaust, odours, allergens, bacteria, viruses and pathogens. Jai Dhar Gupta, Founder & CEO of Nirvana Being, said that they had been looking for a solution to tackle the worldwide issue of the COVID-19 for the last few months.

Mr Gupta highlighted the importance of Viral Filtration Efficiency (VFE), comfort and fit while considering to buy to mask. He said that Nirvana Being, with Airific masks, endeavours to offer all of the three elements and also remain true to its value of driving sustainability as the mask is reusable and washable.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of India's first anti-viral mask made using nanotechnology,” said Nirvana Being CEO in a statement.

(Image credit: Nirvana Being)

