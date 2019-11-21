Nithyananda Allowed To Flee; Gujarat Police & Govt Accountable: CPI(M)

Holding Gujarat police and administration accountable for Nithyananda Swami absconding and fleeing the country despite FIR against him, the CPI(M) said that it was shocking that the accused was "allowed to flee."

Reacting strongly to Republic TV Exclusive CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat said, "The man is accused of a serious sexual assault. It is extremely surprising that he had the freedom to flee when there is an FIR against him. So what were the police and security agencies doing? This is something which is very serious. And this is something that Gujarat Police is accountable."

'Gujarat Police answerable'

Karat said if the Republic TV report was true that he has fled the country, and certainly that he was not available for the investigation is absolutely shocking. "Where is he? And that is something that Gujarat Police have to answer. The fact that the man is refusing to face the law itself shows his guilt."

The CPI(M) senior leader said Gujarat has one of the worst records in conviction rate in crime against women in the country. "The national average in 2017 was 24.5 percent, in Gujarat, it was just 3.1 percent conviction rate in crimes against women. So obviously there is something seriously wrong in the way the investigation and Court cases are followed in Gujarat as far as crimes against women are concerned. Certainly, I will hold Gujarat Police and Administration accountable. They have to make sure that Nithyananda is arrested, prosecuted and punished. But for that, he has to be produced."

