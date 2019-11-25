EXCLUSIVE: Nithyananda Had Applied For Citizenship & Asylum In Belize, Central America

In yet another expose on the rape accused Godman Nithyananda, Republic has learnt that he had applied for the citizenship of the Central American country, Belize. This comes even as his Indian passport had expired on 30/09/2018 and the passport authorities in India refused to renew the same. Republic had reported how Nithyananda had fled the country despite being in possession of an expired passport, possibly via Nepal, and by using a fake Venezuelan passport that one of his Venezuelan devotees helped procure. His Indian passport which was granted on which was issued on 01/10/2008 was not renewed by authorities.

READ | Nithyananda's Ashram In Karnataka Under Lockdown, Visitors Entry Prohibited

Belize authorities seek details of Nithyananda's passport

Highly placed sources in Karnataka police have told Republic that in late 2018, in response to Nithyananda’s application for citizenship in Belize, the authorities of Belize had written to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs to seek details of Nithyananda’s passport. The MHA had written to the passport authorities In Bengaluru asking why renewal of his passport was denied in 2018 to which they responded saying they did not obtain the required clearance from the Bidadi police, as he is facing multiple criminal charges. The Belize authorities have been informed of the criminal charges Nithyananda faces in India and the reasons behind not renewing his passport, possibly leading to Belize’s cessation of awarding him citizenship.

READ | MNS Wades Into Maharashtra Thriller; Chides Sharad Pawar With 'Children's Day' Meme

Republic TV on Friday has accessed an honorary doctorate degree allegedly conferred upon Nithyananda by 'Commonwealth University' in Belize in May 2018. Nithyananda has been under scanner since the first complaint was filed against him in 2010, under charges of under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 420 (cheating), 114 (criminal abetment), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Even as a fresh FIR in Ahmedabad has been filed against Nithyananda and his aides, he has now been declared absconding. The case of four young girls allegedly held hostage in Nithyananda Ashram has opened a can of worms with the spotlight now on other such allegations that were made public by former followers of the rape-accused. Janardana Sharma and his wife approached the Gujarat High Court on Monday stating that their two elder daughters, Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (21) and Nandita (18) who were studying in Nithyananda's Yogini Sarvagyapeetham institution had refused to accompany them to their home.

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Hearing Concludes, Supreme Court To Pronounce Order Tomorow

READ | Nithyananda's Advocate Reacts To The Allegations On His Client