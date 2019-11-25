The Debate
The Debate
MNS Wades Into Maharashtra Thriller; Chides Sharad Pawar With 'Children's Day' Meme

Politics

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena politician took to Twitter on Monday morning and mocked Sharad Pawar’s claim stating that he was not aware of Ajit Pawar’s move

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
MNS

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Despande took to Twitter on Monday morning and mocked Sharad Pawar’s claim stating that he was not aware of Ajit Pawar’s move to align with the BJP. This comes as the NCP chief and all his party members have been continuously reiterating that they were not aware of Ajit Pawar’s move and it was his personal decision to support the BJP and take the deputy CM’s post alongside Devendra Fadnavis.  

His tweet translates to “If people still think that it was only Ajit Pawar’s decision, I would like to wish them Happy Children’s Day”. 

Read: Maharashtra: Bhujbal Backs Sharad Pawar, Says He 'didn't Direct Anyone To Do Anything'

Deputy CM creates ripples on social media 

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has created ripples over the last two days following his swearing-in, on Sunday afternoon aggressively thanking all the people who congratulated him on assuming the position. After effectively confirming that he has no intention of surrendering the post despite the NCP still attempting to form a government with Congress and Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar then took to Twitter again and said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will always be his “leader”, that he would remain an NCP leader, and sought patience from his party.

Read: Here's What Ajit Pawar Said About Sharad Pawar After Confirming His Deputy CM Intent

Read: NCP Befuddled By Ajit Pawar's Tweets; Claim 'an Agency' Could Be Posting On His Behalf

This makes the politics in the state more intriguing as Sharad Pawar on Saturday, in a presser with Shiv Sena, confirmed that he did not know about Ajit’s support to BJP and it was his “personal decision”. Sharad Pawar also responded to Ajit Pawar's declaration by saying:

Read: SENSATIONAL: Ajit Pawar Snubs NCP's Conciliatory Attempts With Massive 'Thank You' Spree

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
