MNS Wades Into Maharashtra Thriller; Chides Sharad Pawar With 'Children's Day' Meme

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Despande took to Twitter on Monday morning and mocked Sharad Pawar’s claim stating that he was not aware of Ajit Pawar’s move to align with the BJP. This comes as the NCP chief and all his party members have been continuously reiterating that they were not aware of Ajit Pawar’s move and it was his personal decision to support the BJP and take the deputy CM’s post alongside Devendra Fadnavis.

His tweet translates to “If people still think that it was only Ajit Pawar’s decision, I would like to wish them Happy Children’s Day”.

Deputy CM creates ripples on social media

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has created ripples over the last two days following his swearing-in, on Sunday afternoon aggressively thanking all the people who congratulated him on assuming the position. After effectively confirming that he has no intention of surrendering the post despite the NCP still attempting to form a government with Congress and Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar then took to Twitter again and said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will always be his “leader”, that he would remain an NCP leader, and sought patience from his party.

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.



Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

This makes the politics in the state more intriguing as Sharad Pawar on Saturday, in a presser with Shiv Sena, confirmed that he did not know about Ajit’s support to BJP and it was his “personal decision”. Sharad Pawar also responded to Ajit Pawar's declaration by saying:

There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra.

NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

