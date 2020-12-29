Niti Aayog Member Sought Feedback From Kejriwal On Farm Laws In November; Reveals Report

An internal communication released by the NITI Aayog revealed on Tuesday that it had sought the feedback of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the implications of the Centre’s new agriculture reforms, from the perspective of farmers in November.

Official sources said that a NITI Aayog member had shared the documents on the farm acts in light of the eliciting comments made by the Kejriwal government. The document stated that a member had sought the CM's feedback on his working paper "to address implications of the Acts from the perspective of farmers, the farm sector and rural economy".

The internal communication was reportedly sent to Delhi Chief Minister's office on November 12 seeking his feedback, which was forwarded to a Delhi minister for perusal. This was more than a month before Kejriwal tore copies of the farm laws in Delhi assembly accusing the Centre of getting them passed "in a hurry during the pandemic" and was contrary to his allegations.

According to sources, the communication sent to Kejriwal's office noted that the Centre has enacted three farm laws in September 2020 "to implement long-pending policy reforms to give a strong impetus to rural and agriculture economy and to usher in the prosperity of India's farmers".

"It gives me immense pleasure to share a soft copy of the working paper prepared by me to address the implications of the Acts from the perspective of farmers, farm sectors and rural economy. Your feedback is welcome," the NITI Aayog member wrote.

Arvind Kejriwal supports agitating farmers

The revelation comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border to extend his support to agitating farmers, seeking repeal of contentious farm laws. The CM had also accused the government of getting the bills passed without voting in Rajya Sabha even as his government had notified the farm laws. The AAP government has come out in support of agitating farmers and made arrangements for them.

On December 17, the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the farm laws. Thereafter, all AAP MLAs including Kejriwal tore copies of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

