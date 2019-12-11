Nitin Gadkari Announces Massive Infrastructure Boost In Karnataka

In a major thrust to infrastructure development in Karnataka, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, on Tuesday gave the nod for 22 Green express highways in Karnataka worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The announcement was made by the Nitin Gadkari and the new projects include a new alignment of the Pune-Bengaluru Express Highway, which will be completed in the next few years at a cost of Rs 50,000 crore.

Infra boost

The Union Minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the 10th edition of Excon-2019, a five-day International Construction Equipment, and Construction Technology Trade Fair. He said, "Today we met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. We have just sanctioned projects worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the state. Actually the annual infrastructure plan for Karnataka was Rs 2,150 crore, which we decided to increase to Rs 3,990 crore." He also congratulated Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa after the BJP won the recently conducted by-election polls.

The Centre had requested the state government to bear 50% of the cost of the peripheral ring road around Bengaluru. But the Chief Minister has agreed to bear 25% of the cost and the NHAI will bear the remaining 75%.

The event had been organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in association with the Karnataka government, Ministry for Road Transport and Highways, and the National Highway Authority of India. Gadkari added that his ministry and the state have sanctioned 2,300 km of new roads where the Detailed Project Report is ready. He went on to add that the bidding process would start soon, said that the CM had given an assurance on clearing any hassles related to land acquisition and environment clearance for these projects. He also said, "We will spend Rs 2 lakh crore in infrastructure projects in this fiscal (2019-20) and Rs 3 lakh crore in the next fiscal (2020-21) to boost the economy and generate employment in thousands."

(With inputs from agencies)