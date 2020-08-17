Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation For 13 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 3000 Cr In Manipur

Union Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for 13 National Highway projects in Manipur through video conferencing on Monday. He also inaugurated a Road Safety Project in the state during the event.

Under the highways project, over Rs, 3,000 crores will be spent for the development of 316 kilometres of roads in Manipur. The event was attended by Union DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Union MoS of Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) VK Singh, state Chief Minister N. Biren Singh among other officials.

Speaking at the virtual function, Nitin Gadkari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed to commence development projects in the northeast region. Apart from the 13 national highway projects, more developments will be taken up in the state in future. Four-lane roads from Kohima to Imphal will be developed with the estimated cost of Rs. 2663 crore. Besides this, more road projects will begin in the State for better connectivity to improve the socio-economic condition of the people.

Taking prosperity and economic growth forward in Manipur, laid the foundation stone of 13 NH projects and inaugurated Road Safety Project by video conferencing in the presence of CM of Manipur Shri @NBirenSingh Ji, Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh Ji & MoS @Gen_VKSingh Ji.

Chief Minister expresses gratitude

CM N Biren Singh termed it as 'a big day' and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Act East policy. "Thanks to Honourable Minister of Road Transport & Highways, who has consented to lay the foundation for a 25 km elevated highway corridor in Greater Imphal area which will reduce traffic congestion in Imphal city to a great extent," said.

Laying of Foundation Stone for 14 Highway Projects worth about Rs.3000 Crore and over 300 Kms length in Manipur, today.

I and the people of Manipur would like to thank PM Sh @narendramodi ji,

Sh @nitin_gadkari ji, Sh @DrJitendraSingh ji, & all those who have made this happen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bl9PQx0RDv — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 17, 2020

Under the able leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, paving the way for progress in Manipur, foundation laid for 14 Highway Projects worth about Rs.3000 Crore and over 300 Kms length, &

Inauguration of Road Safety works, Foot Over Bridge etc.worth Rs.16.91 Crore in Manipur, today.

