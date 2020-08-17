Last Updated:

Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation For 13 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 3000 Cr In Manipur

Union Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for 13 National Highway projects in Manipur through video conferencing

Written By
Gloria Methri
Nitin Gadkari

Union Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for 13 National Highway projects in Manipur through video conferencing on Monday. He also inaugurated a Road Safety Project in the state during the event.

Under the highways project, over Rs, 3,000 crores will be spent for the development of 316 kilometres of roads in Manipur. The event was attended by Union DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Union MoS of Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) VK Singh, state Chief Minister N. Biren Singh among other officials.

READ | Lockdown Extended In Manipur Till Aug 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Speaking at the virtual function, Nitin Gadkari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed to commence development projects in the northeast region. Apart from the 13 national highway projects, more developments will be taken up in the state in future. Four-lane roads from Kohima to Imphal will be developed with the estimated cost of Rs. 2663 crore. Besides this, more road projects will begin in the State for better connectivity to improve the socio-economic condition of the people.

READ | 'MSME Sector Created 11 Crore Jobs', States Nitin Gadkari At India@75 Summit

Chief Minister expresses gratitude

CM N Biren Singh termed it as 'a big day' and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Act East policy. "Thanks to Honourable Minister of Road Transport & Highways, who has consented to lay the foundation for a 25 km elevated highway corridor in Greater Imphal area which will reduce traffic congestion in Imphal city to a great extent," said. 

READ | Gadkari Approves Scheme To Make India Self-reliant In Agarbatti Production

READ | 48% Of Exports Related To MSME Sector Which Contribute 30% To India's GDP Growth: Gadkari

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all