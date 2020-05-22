'Edu Institutes Need To Reduce Operating Cost Without Compromising On Quality': Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, said that economic viability is crucial for higher education institutions. These institutions need to reduce their operating cost without compromising on quality, he added.

READ: Nitin Gadkari Hails PM Modi's Leadership; Welcomes Reforms Announced By FM Sitharaman

"Decrease operational costs"

Addressing the representatives of MIT ADT University on the future of higher education, Gadkari said that upgradation of universities is required, and value based education is the strength of the society. He further shared that our youth should understand their strengths and weaknesses and problems faced by them can be converted into opportunities. He added that enhancing capability of the youth is critical for the country at this stage.

READ: Gujarat: State Transport Bus Service Resumes

During his address, he also emphasised the need for integrated approach, effective coordination and team spirit among stakeholders and urged the industry to have self-confidence and positive attitude to overcome this challenging phase. He opined that industry should focus more on innovation, entrepreneurship, science and technology, research skill and experiences to convert the knowledge into wealth.

READ: Cyclone Amphan: PM To Visit Affected Areas In Odisha, Bengal; To Conduct Review Meetings

He said the government has decided to increase the depth of the country's ports by 18 metres, and automobile clusters comprising recycling plants can be set up near the ports. "Now, we are going to start the new scrapping policy, by which old cars, trucks and buses will be scrapped," the Minister of MSME and Road Transport and Highways said.

The minister added that the material recycled will be useful for the automobile industry as it will reduce cost of manufacturing cars, buses, and trucks, increasing India''s competitiveness in international markets. "Within five years, India will be the number one manufacturing hub of all cars, buses, and trucks, with all fuel, ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG, LNG, electric as well as hydrogen fuel cells," Gadkari said.

READ: Congress Calls 18-party Opposition Meet; Shiv Sena, NCP To Attend & AAP, SP, BSP Skip