'Where Did It Come From?': Nitish Kumar Rules Out NRC In Bihar; Tejashwi Counterattacks

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ruled out the implementation of NRC on the floor of the state Vidhan Sabha. He said NRC is out of the question and even the Prime Minister has stated his stand. Nitish Kumar while speaking in Bihar assembly said that he is open for discussion on both NRC and NPR.

'Where did NRC come from?'

While speaking in Bihar Vidhan sabha Nitish Kumar said, "There is no question of NRC. Where did NRC come from? NRC came into the picture with special reference to Assam. It has been clarified by PM that there is no discussion on NRC. I am ready for discussion on both NRC and NPR when the house is convened next time."

On NPR, Nitish Kumar said, "The population census was brought out in 2010 during UPA regime and the government had agreed. I am right now focused on 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali'. But all issues like NRC and NPR will be discussed in this house. I will also analyze the questionnaires that have been put up in NPR after January 19."

Nitish Kumar replied after Tejashwi stood up on the floor of the house and asked the Chief Minister to clarify his stand on both NRC and NPR as his party men Prashant Kishor and Pawan Verma has opposed NRC and NPR, whereas JDU MP RCP Singh and Lalan Singh have supported both. Tejashwi attacked Nitish Kumar during the one-day special session convened to ratify the extension of SC/ST reservation for another 10 years passed by Parliament.

'We are even ready to shed blood'

While attacking Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi said, "Nitish Kumar has not spoken on CAA and NRC. We will not let NRC be implemented and we are even ready to shed our blood. Will we have to give justification for our citizenship? Nitish Kumar did not explain the differences between NRC and NPR. He supports abrogation of Article 370, triple talaq. Population census has been happening but this time one has to specify where was his/her father born. Nitish Kumar is in compromising mode and is sitting in the lap of RSS. NPR is the first step towards NRC."

Even though Nitish Kumar supported the CAB, but after witnessing the backlash from the minorities across the country, he is opposed to the idea of NRC in the entire country. Nitish also dropped a hint that NRC was only applicable for Assam or adjoining areas where there was a problem of infiltrators. On NPR, he has sought some time to analyze the questionnaire and take a decision. Bihar goes to the polls in October 2020, henceforth Nitish Kumar is cautious in his approach, keeping in mind the comfort level of BJP, so that alliance sails through smoothly in Bihar elections.

