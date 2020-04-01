Nizamuddin Scare: Sanjay Nirupam Requests All Attendees To Report Themselves To Doctors

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday requested all the people who returned from Nizamuddin Markaz to report themselves to the doctors. Taking to Twitter, he stated that all the attendees could prove to be a time bomb. He added that the state police should also look for their whereabouts.

Further, according to the Congress leader, there is only one formula to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus-- Trace, Test and Treat.

निज़ामुद्दीन मरकज से देश भर में लौटे लोग टाइम बॉम्ब साबित हो सकते हैं।

उन्हें खुद ईमानदारी से डॉक्टर को रिपोर्ट करनी चाहिए और जाँच करानी चाहिए।

राज्यों की पुलिस भी दिल्ली से संपर्क कर इनका ठिकाना ढूँढे।#coronavirus रोकने का एक ही फार्मूला है, Trace,Test and Treat#COVIDー19 — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) April 1, 2020

The Nizamuddin Case

A religious program was organized at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which was attended by over three thousand people, from India and abroad, who since dispersed. After attending the meeting, which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown but after the Delhi government's own directive against such gatherings, many of the attendees returned to other parts of the country, with the spread of the COVID-19 virus now being confirmed from numerous states as a result.

A case was registered by the Delhi Police against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat for violating the restriction pertaining to a religious gathering. Sections under the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. In an alleged audiotape of the Markaz accessed by Republic, a preacher is telling people that the Coronavirus is a conspiracy to disrupt their way of life, going on to make statements against science and general guidelines of public health at a time like this.

