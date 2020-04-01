Nizamuddin Scare: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Says 2361 Evacuated So Far, 617 Symptomatic

Speaking on the major health scare that happened after several COVID-19 positive cases emerged from an event held in Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia assured the citizens that they had tracked down and evacuated 2361 people who attended the event so far. Manish Sisodia revealed that out of these, 617 had symptoms, and were being sent to the hospital. The remaining who did not show any symptoms were being sent to quarantine. The Deputy Chief Minister revealed that the Delhi government had launched a 36-hour operation to rein in the crisis.

Currently, the Delhi Crime Branch has registered a case against Maulana Saad and others for defying the lockdown. In a tape accessed by Republic TV, the Maulana had seemingly urged Muslims to defy the lockdown and come out to pray together to break the COVID-19 “curse”.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

A religious program was organized at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which was attended by over three thousand people, from India and abroad, who since dispersed. After attending the meeting, which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown but after the Delhi government's own directive against such gatherings, many of the attendees returned to other parts of the country, with the spread of the COVID-19 virus now being confirmed from numerous states as a result.

A case was registered by the Delhi Police against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat for violating the restriction pertaining to a religious gathering. Sections under the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. In an alleged audiotape of the Markaz accessed by Republic, a preacher is telling people that the Coronavirus is a conspiracy to disrupt their way of life, going on to make statements against science and general guidelines of public health at a time like this.

