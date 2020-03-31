Nizamuddin Scare: Abu Azmi Blames Delhi Govt, Says Police Didn't Help Stranded Attendees

Speaking on the major health scare that happened after several COVID-19 positive cases emerged from an event held in Nizamuddin Markaz, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi slammed the Delhi government and the Delhi police holding them 'responsible' for the health crisis. Nizamuddin in Delhi emerged as a hotspot of COVID-19 after a 2-day religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Markaz Nizamuddin earlier this month. "The Delhi Government and police had the responsibility. How are you all blaming the people who attended it?" said Abu Azmi.

The Markaz Nizamuddin, in its statement, has claimed that it had discontinued the religious program as soon as PM Modi made the announcement about the Janta Curfew, however, its attendees were stuck due to discontinuation of the transport services amid the lockdown. Delhi government, on the other hand, has insisted on strict action against the mosque administrators as the event had violated the state's ban on public gathering imposed at that time.

Read: 17 New COVID-19 Cases In AP, Govt Says Majority Share Links With Markaz Nizamuddin Event

'Maulana sahab had informed the police'

"People come from around the world to spread peace at the event (Tablighi Jamaat). When this incident happened Maulana Sahab had written a letter to the police telling them that a lot of people were gathered here. So it was the responsibility of the police and the government to solve the issue," said Abu Azmi.

Read: Yogi Adityanath Directs Immediate Tracing Of Those Who Attended Nizamuddin Markaz

The SP leader also slammed the Maharashtra Government led by Uddhav Thackeray for leaving people stranded without food and lodging facilities amid the lockdown. "Today I have received calls from across Maharashtra that we are stranded during the lockdown. Who's responsibility is this? The government has made no arrangements for people's stay or food during the lockdown. People are saying they will either die from hunger or Coronavirus. This responsibility is of the government," he said.

Read: 'Telangana Still Enumerating Nizamuddin Attendees' Says Minister KTR As 300 Hospitalised

Read: Markaz Nizamuddin Denies Its Congregation Violated Any Laws, Despite Outbreak & Panic

(With Agency Inputs)