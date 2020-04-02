The Debate
Nizamuddin Scare: Subramanian Swamy Urges MEA Interference Over Tabligh-banned Nations

General News

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to look into the matter of the Tabligh delegates. 

Nizamuddin

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to look into the matter of the Tabligh delegates. According to him, several foreign Tabligh delegates had come from nations that have banned the Tabligh to the Nizamuddin event. Taking to Twitter, he also mentioned a few examples of the nations. 

Govt orders deportation

The government on Wednesday issued an order for immediately deporting all the foreigners who were a part of the Tabligh Jamaat if they are tested negative for the Coronavirus. According to sources, the government has also ordered all states and union territories to carry out a thorough screening of the foreign Jamaat workers. According to an advisory issued by the government, the foreign teams of the Jamaat are on a tour to the hinterland of India, becoming the potential carries of the virus.

Read: Nizamuddin Scare: Sanjay Nirupam requests all attendees to report themselves to doctors

The Nizamuddin Case

A religious program was organized at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which was attended by over three thousand people, from India and abroad, who since dispersed. After attending the meeting, which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown but after the Delhi government's own directive against such gatherings, many of the attendees returned to other parts of the country, with the spread of the COVID-19 virus now being confirmed from numerous states as a result.

Read: Kerala HC tells Centre to remove blockades on Karnataka-Kerala border amid lockdown

A case was registered by the Delhi Police against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat for violating the restriction pertaining to a religious gathering. Sections under the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. In an alleged audiotape of the Markaz accessed by Republic, a preacher is telling people that the Coronavirus is a conspiracy to disrupt their way of life, going on to make statements against science and general guidelines of public health at a time like this.

Read: Mumbai Police conducts searches to find Nizamuddin Markaz attendees

Read: COVID-19: Woman arrested for spreading rumours, Odisha govt warns people

First Published:
