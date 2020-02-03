'No Case Of Coronavirus Found In Tamil Nadu Yet', Says Health Secretary Beela Rajesh

The first novel Coronavirus testing center in Chennai, The Kings Institute of Preventive Medicine has said that no case has been found yet from the state of Tamil Nadu.

"The Kings Institute of Preventive Medicine in Chennai has opened the new testing center to examine the samples of the novel Coronavirus, which can provide the results in 48 hours time", said the Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Beela Rajesh. The consent was obtained from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

'5 blood samples received'

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar who spoke to reporters on Monday said, "There are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus until now in Tamilnadu. 5 blood samples have been received at the institute from the health authorities for the tests, which will get over in two days".

Meanwhile, 10 people are under observation in the isolation ward at the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital. No symptoms have been exhibited by them so far. One person home quarantined in Trichy and another at Ramanathapuram district, after having the history of recent travel to China.

5543 persons have been screened so far. 640 persons from China, 159 from neighbouring countries as a total of 799 persons have been home quarantined in the state as a safety measure. They are being closely monitored by the medical team. Thermal screening has been installed in 4 international airports including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Trichy airport.

The health minister also said that there is a set of instructions that have been given by the Union Health Ministry. "We have been instructed to collect samples from all those who have come from Wuhan", he said.