'No Case Of UK Strain Of Covid-19 In Maharashtra,' Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

As cases of the new variant of Coronavirus begin to crop up across India, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday announced that no case of the new UK variant had been detected in the State as of now. Out of the 43 samples tested from COVID-19 positive UK returnees, the new strain has not been found in any, said Tope who added that protocol would be put into motion if someone had been missed out.

"As many as 43 samples of the UK returnees, who tested positive for Covid-19, were sent for genetic analysis. But no sample was tested for the new strain," Tope said. "In any case, if someone has missed out and we get to know it, we will take a befitting action following the protocol," he added.

Additionally, the Maharashtra Health Minister also warned the people to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and Standard operating procedures (SoPs) in the state. "If necessary, we have asked the local authorities across the state to increase the fine for not following the SoPs," Rajesh Tope added.

Though there is no special curfew imposed in the entire state on New Year's eve, the people are expected to stay at home on December 31 and January 1, as per the guidelines by the Maharashtra government. Residents above 60 years of age and below 10 years of age have been advised to avoid stepping out of their homes. Mumbai additionally has a night curfew which curtails the movement of people from 11 PM to 6 AM. The curfew has been put in place till January 5.

Maharashtra so far has registered over 19,25,066 positive cases of the Coronavirus, out of which 18,20,021 have recovered, while 49,373 people have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,018 new cases, 5,572 fresh recoveries, and 68 deaths have been registered. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 55,672.

(With Agency Inputs)