Centre Says There Is No Community Transmission Of COVID-19 In Delhi: DY CM Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that Central Government officers have asserted that there is no community spread of COVID-19 in Delhi as of now. This statement from Sisodia came after a meeting of State Disaster Management Authority over Coronavirus situation in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and State Health Minister Satyendar Jain participated in the meeting.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Sisodia said,

"Officers of Central Government were present at the meeting and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi as of now so it need not be discussed," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after the meeting on COVID-19."

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier today said that AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has accepted that there is community transmission in the national capital but it is up to the Centre to make a declaration about it.

'5.5 Lakh Cases, 80k Beds By July 31'

Furthermore, he said that COVID-19 cases in Delhi are doubling in approximately 12-13 days and anticipated that the cases will increase to 5.5 lakh by July 31. Sisodia also informed that LG Anil Baijal refused to reconsider the decision reserving hospital beds for people of Delhi. At around the same time, it was confirmed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Covid test sample has been collected.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, "The data which was presented now showed that till June 30, Delhi will require around 15,000 beds and by July 15, the number of beds required will be 33,000 and 80,000 beds will be required by July 31 for Coronavirus patients."

Sisodia further said, "Keeping this in mind, a decision was taken to reserve the beds in the state-run and private hospitals for the people of Delhi but yesterday LG Baijal overturned it. I asked him whether did he expect the number of cases to rise in this manner but he did not have an answer. Now, this has created trouble for the people of Delhi and we raised the issue in the meeting. Who will take the responsibility of this now?"

