"No Coordination?": RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Slams Centre And State Govts On Lockdown

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday slammed the central and the state government for loopholes in coordination to address the Coronavirus crisis in Bihar. The RJD chief claimed there has been no coordination and there was a lack of facilities for doctors in hospitals in Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav hits out at government

Taking to Twitter, Lalu Prasad Yadav opined that utilities and facilities are not available at major hospitals. He also asserted that the IGIMS in Patna lacked several necessary tools like PPEs, masks and sanitizers to tackle coronavirus pandemic.

"Forget about PPEs, N95 masks and Testing Kits. Masks and sanitizers are not available at IGIMS hospital in Patna, the state's capital. Imagine what will happen to the districts? Is there no coordination between the central and state government to fulfill the basic requirements of doctors for 2 months? questioned Lalu Prasad.

Earlier on Saturday, the RJD chief also urged the government to provide food to people who are not beneficiaries of any government scheme.

"The buffer stock of FCI is always double. We keep hearing about rotting grains in warehouses. The government should provide food to the poor who aren't beneficiaries of any government scheme in this hour of grief. There has to be quick delivery by marking the needy at the panchayat level." said Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Coronavirus cases in Bihar

On Saturday, a woman tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Bihar to 11. The development was confirmed by Pradip Das, director of Rajendra Memorial Research Institute - an ICMR centre which had been conducting the bulk of tests. Last Sunday, the state reported its first two COVID-19 cases. One of them, a 38-year-old man from Munger, had died at AIIMS, Patna the previous night.

