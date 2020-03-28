The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

One Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) Case Reported In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

General News

One Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) case was reported in a three and a half-year-old boy at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) in Bihar on Friday

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Encephalitis

One Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) case was reported in a three and a half-year-old boy at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Friday. Earlier in July 2019, AES had claimed 142 lives in Muzaffarpur district.

As per official data, 121 deaths were reported at the government-run SKMCH, which handled the largest number of patients in the district, while 21 deaths were confirmed at the Kejriwal Hospital. AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of the heart and kidney.

READ | UP Launches Month-long Follow-up Vaccination Drive Against Japanese Encephalitis

READ | Kerala Reports Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases At 176 In India, Tests Over 5000 Samples

Special unit for tackling AES

According to reports, the Union Health Ministry has offered to build a special unit for tackling Acute Encephalitis Syndrome cases in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, which has emerged as the epicenter of the outbreak of a disease that has killed hundreds of children in the region over the years. 

The unit will be built as part of Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana - a programme aimed at creating regional AIIMS but also supporting up-gradation of existing government medical colleges in the states, the reports stated. 

Also, a high-level team sent by the Centre to study the deaths had established a co-relation with day temperature exceeding 40 degrees Celsius over three days at a stretch coupled with constantly high night temperature with a spike in the disease.

READ | COVID-19 Crisis: NDRF Chief Says 6000 Personnel, 12 Battalions Across Country On Standby

READ | PM Modi Wishes A Speedy Recovery For Boris Johnson; Calls The British PM A 'fighter'

(With agency inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Kerala
KERALA REPORTS HIGHEST CASES
Virat
KOHLI'S COVID-19 MESSAGE
COVID-19
HEALTH MINISTRY ON COVID-19
NDRF
NDRF KEPT ON STANDBY
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS