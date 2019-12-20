Anti-CAA Protest: Police Conducts Flag March In Delhi's Seelampur Area

As tensions remain inflated over the contentious new Citizenship law, Delhi Police on Friday conducted a flag march in the Seelampur area of the national capital. "There is peace in the region. 10 companies of paramilitary forces deployed and 1500 other security personnel also present in the sensitive areas here. Drones also being used to monitor the situation," said VP Surya, DCP Northeast Delhi.

The Additional DCP, North East Delhi, RP Meena and other senior officers were also present during the march. DCP Ved Prakesh informed that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed near Jafrabad metro station as a precautionary measure.

Delhi: Police conducts flag march in Seelampur. VP Surya, DCP Northeast Delhi says,"There's peace in area today. 10 companies of paramilitary forces deployed&1500 other security personnel also present in the sensitive areas here. Drones also being used to monitor the situation." pic.twitter.com/fjf4Rmhfzh — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

Agitation at Jama Masjid

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered at the Jama Masjid area of Old Delhi and raised slogans of "Aazadi" and "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi' in a major protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area has not been imposed in walled city Jama Masjid.

Addressing the reporters, Randhawa said, "We are giving permission for all the protest in designated places. We cannot allow protests anywhere in Delhi as it creates inconvenience for the public. Section 144 is not imposed in walled city Jama Masjid. People here are cooperating and want peace. Delhi Police is also working for the same." Randhawa and other senior Police officers visited Jama Masjid to inspect the area and also arranged security measures. Locals were seen offering roses to Randhawa and other senior Police officers at Jama Masjid.

Social media monitored, drones in air

The Delhi Police are also keeping a close vigil on social media accounts. Police have also detained over 37 people from the area. Police are using five drones to monitor the situation in North East Delhi where prohibitory orders are in force in view of protests which had recently turned violent. Earlier this week, police were forced to use tear gas shells to disperse protestors in the area after they torched two buses. Section 144 has been imposed in 12 out of 14 stations in North East Delhi.

(With ANI inputs)

