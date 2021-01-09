No Guideline On Wearing Mask While Travelling Alone In Car: Health Ministry To Delhi HC

In a tricky case being heard in the Delhi High Court, involving the petitioner and the Delhi Government over penalising the petitioner for not wearing the mask while travelling alone in his car, the Union Health Ministry has informed Delhi High Court that it has not issued any guidelines directing people to wear a mask while travelling alone in a vehicle.

The Union Health Ministry also appealed to remove its name from the list of parties in the case, while submitting that health is a state subject and therefore the present matter pertains to the Delhi Government.

The Centre also said that the State Executive Committee is empowered to implement the guidelines by Government of India, in its local context and epidemiology, under the provisions of Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Rs 10 Lakh sought in damages

The petition was filed by Advocate Saurabh Sharma challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him by Delhi Police for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone in his private car. The petitioner argued that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines only state that the mask has to be worn in a public place or place of work.

Challenging the penalty imposed on him for not wearing a mask while travelling alone in his car, the petitioner sought a refund of Rs 500 fine imposed on him and also demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for publicly causing mental harassment.

The Delhi Government had then submitted to the high court that that "any person" moving around in his personal or official vehicle must be wearing masks compulsorily. While contending that a personal vehicle while being out on the roads falls under public places, the Delhi government argued that the penalty is legitimate.

The Delhi Government said, "All 'Public Places', and a personal vehicle falls in the said category and cannot be said to be a 'private zone' as contended by the petitioner in the instant case."

(With ANI inputs. Image PTI)

