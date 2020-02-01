No Need To Panic, Says Kerala Health Minister After State Confirms First Coronavirus Case

After India confirmed its first case of Coronavirus in Kerala, State Health Minister K.K Shailaja on Friday said that there is no need to panic as precautions have been taken in the state along with the private sector to deal with the virus.

"Those who come from infected areas should stay away from others for 28 days. Further precautions will be taken in collaboration with the private sector. As part of it, we met officials of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). No need to panic," Kerala Health Minister told reporters.

The Health Minister on Friday chaired a meeting with the Kerala Health Department officials in Thrissur after a student in Kerala, who had returned from Wuhan, the epicentre of the Chinese virus, was tested positive with the deadly Coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the patient was shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College. The Health Minister informed that the patient's condition is stable.

"The patient who had returned from Wuhan and had tested positive for coronavirus is stable. She will be shifted to Thrissur Medical College from Thrissur General Hospital today," the minister had said earlier.

Several suspected cases in Kerala

The Kerala Health Minister also informed that another person has been admitted to Thrissur General Hospital with the symptoms of coronavirus,15 others are under surveillance in the state, and of these, nine are in isolation wards and the rest are being monitored at home.

The central government has also issued a travel advisory, urging people to refrain from travelling to China. In addition, the thermal screening facilities, as a precautionary measure, have been extended to 21 airports now, including Gaya, Guwahati, Vizag, Varanasi, and Goa.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now declared the new coronavirus outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)

(With inputs from ANI)