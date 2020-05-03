No New Case Of Coronavirus In Kerala, Only 95 Active Cases In The State: KK Shailaja

As the country struggles with the soaring cases of Coronavirus, Kerala on Sunday reported no new cases of COVID-19 stated Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. Kerala has been on the forefront, leading in the battle against the pandemic with only 95 active cases that are being treated at present.

The state Health Minister also revealed that 401 patients had been successfully treated and had recovered so far. There are a total of 80 hotspots in the state however, no new cases have been reported as of Sunday.

Read:Kerala: 2 new COVID-19 Cases Reported, Active Cases At 96; state To Delay Sale Of Liquor

No COVID-19 case reported in Kerala today. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 95 now. Total 401 patients have recovered so far: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja pic.twitter.com/EBE9ok4Vdo — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

KK Shailaja added that while the state was on the path to recovery, children might have to wear face-masks in the next academic session in the state as a precaution. She further said that wearing masks had become the norm for school students in several countries after the global health crisis has hit the world. Schools in Kerala are shut till the end of May with the state government deliberating on dates for the next session.

Read: IAF Helicopter Showers Flower Petals To Honour COVID-19 Warriors In Kerala Capitals

Kerala announces guidelines for Lockdown 3.0

Meanwhile, in the view of the extension of the lockdown, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced new guidelines to be followed in the State. According to the new guidelines, Sundays have been declared as a closed day for everything, including vehicular movement.

While essential activities are allowed to be open in the non-containment zones, public transport, public gathering, cinema theatres, religious places, events, malls, liquor shops, bars, barbershops, beauty parlors, gyms, and educational institutions will not be allowed to open across the state.

In the Green Zone, shops can be open between 7 am and 7:30 pm for six days of the week. Along with it, taxi services can operate two passengers and Inter-district travel may be permitted for a maximum of two persons.

As per the guidelines, the government offices of Group A and B employees can function with 50 percent attendance, while Group C and D employees can function with 33 percent attendance.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: 'India's COVID-19 Mortality Rate Is The Lowest In The World': Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Read: Five Trains From Kerala Ferry Guest Workers To Respective States