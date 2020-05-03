'India's COVID-19 Mortality Rate Is The Lowest In The World': Dr. Harsh Vardhan

India's COVID-19 mortality rate is the lowest in the world revealed Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday. India's mortality rate of COVID-19 is 3.2 percent with over 10,000 coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease so far, said the Health Minister. Along with that India's doubling rate has gone up from 10.5 days to 12 days.

"Today more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. Those still admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery. If in last 14 days doubling rate was 10.5 days, then today it is around 12 days," the Minister told ANI after visiting Lady Hardinge Hospital. "Our mortality rate of 3.2 per cent is the lowest in the world," he added.

On Friday, the Central government announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. The new guidelines for the post-May 3 lockdown period grant more relaxations for Red zones, Orange zones, and Green zones. The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am. Moreover, persons above the age of 65, persons having comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 have been directed to stay at home. Out-patient departments and medical clinics can remain open in all zones barring for containment areas with social distancing norms.

The death toll due to the novel Coronavirus rose to 1301 and the number of cases climbed to 39,980 in the country on Sunday, with 78 more deaths and 1,511 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 28,046 as 10,632 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said.

(With Agency Inputs)

