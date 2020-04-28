'No New Covid Case Reported In 80 Districts Since Last Week': Health Min Dr Harsh Vardhan

Briefing the media on COVID-19 situation in the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that 80 districts have reported no cases over the last 7 days. He also said that 300 districts are non-hotspots, 129 districts with significant COVID-19 cases have been declared as hotspots. The Health Minister added that in the past 24 hours, no fresh case has been reported from 16 districts.

"No fresh case has been reported in 80 districts since last 7 days. In 47 districts, no case has been reported in the last 14 days, while 39 districts have not reported a case since the last 21 days. Seventeen districts have not reported a case for last 28 days," he said.

The Union Minister, through video conferencing, interacted with autonomous institutes and public sector units (PSUs) under the department of biotechnology. He will also meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and top officials through video conference later in the day to review the current status of COVID19 surveillance in the national capital.

As India battles COVID-19, coronavirus cases on Tuesday soared to 29,435, including 21,632 active cases, 6869 cured/discharged patients and 934 deaths, as per the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Guidelines for home isolation

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on Monday, issued clear guidelines for home isolation for very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases. It stated that while currently all suspect and confirmed cases are being isolated in three types of COVID-19 hospitals, very mild/pre-symptomatic cases will have the option of being home-quarantined if they have a requisite facility. The department also defined the eligibility for home-isolation with several pre-requisites.



