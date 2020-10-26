'No Separate Culture Of Bangladesh Migrants': Assam Rejects Congress' Miya Museum Proposal

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sternly rejected a Congress MLA's proposal to open a museum in Guwahati to highlight the culture and heritage of the people who reside in the "char-chaporis" - northeastern Assam's riverine islands.

The people on these islands mainly belong to the "Miya" community referred to as Bengali-speaking Muslims in the state. The Miyas are often tagged as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Responding to Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed's letter to Assam's Director of Museums, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "there is no separate identity or culture in the char anchal of Assam as most of them have migrated from Bangladesh."

He further said that the state cannot allow any distortion in the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra (a cultural institution that records the culture of communities in the state).

In my understanding, there is no separate identity-and culture in Char Anchal of Assam as most of the people had migrated from Bangladesh. Obviously, in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra, which is the epitome of Assamese culture, we will not allow any distortion. Sorry MLA Sahab pic.twitter.com/6a2urvTRg4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 24, 2020

In his letter, Ahmed from the Baghbar constituency had suggested building a museum to preserve the culture of the "char-chaporis".

"I would like to inform you that one museum reflecting the culture and heritage of the people living in char-chaporis of Assam, in the premises of Srimanta Sankar Dev Kalaksthera in Guwahati, was recommended by DRSC (departmentally-related standing committee) on Education... " he wrote.

After Himanta Biswa Sarma shot down the "Miya" museum proposal, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque hit out at the BJP leader, asking him to not 'distort history for the sake of power'.

Sorry Sir @himantabiswa . Ancestors of these people were migrated from erstwhile Bengal, which was integral part of undivided India. Kindly don't distort history more just sake of getting power. https://t.co/vFSlmDON8G — Abdul Khaleque (@MPAbdulKhaleque) October 24, 2020

Char Chaporis in Assam's riverine islands

Assam is home to nearly one crore Muslims, out of which at least 64 lakh people belonging to the Bengali Muslim population. The "char" in "char-chaporis" refers to the riverine islands that mark the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries. These islands and islets are located mostly in Lower and Western Assam, which is dominated by the Bengali-speaking Muslim community in terms of population. Overall, about 25 lakh people live in the 'chars'.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BJP rose to power with an aggressive campaign that promised to protect the land, community heritage of the "indigenous" Assamese, from the "expansion of illegal migrants from Bangladesh". The state will be returning to polling booths next year, with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's BJP government looking to retain power.

