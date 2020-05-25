Rajasthan: Normal Life Disrupted As Heatwave Intensifies; Jaipur Met Dept Issues Alert

The Jaipur Meteorological Department has issued an alert for eastern and western Rajasthan of a "severe heatwave" in the coming days, stating that people should only come out of their homes if necessary. Earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a "red" warning for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days.

In Rajasthan, the heat is increasing continuously. While the temperature in Dholpur is ranging between 40 to 47 degrees Celsius, the temperature in Jaipur was recorded between 41 to 44 degrees Celcius.

"Till May 27 severe the heatwave will continue to prevail. There may be some moisture and light rain on May 29. The weather department has also advised people to stay at home and come out only if necessary. People are also advised to carry a bottle of water, keep themselves hydrated and wear cotton clothes and keep your clothes in light humidity," said Shiv Ganesh, Additional Director, Jaipur Meteorological Department.

"The western air is hotter, an anticyclone is developing over Rajasthan, the heat of the sun is also increasing," he added.

Meanwhile, though there is silence due to the heat in the markets of Jaisalmer, on the outskirts of the city, police and Border Security Force personnel are doing their duty while finding ways to protect themselves from COVID-19 and the heatwave.

Jaisalmer, Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Bairwa said, "The police personnel are performing their dual duties during the COVID-19 crisis, amid strong heat during their duty from the city to the outskirts. Adequate water and lemonade arrangements have been made at the duty place."

With temperatures surpassing the 45 degrees Celsius-mark across several parts in north India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a "red" warning for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days.

The IMD has also issued an orange warning for a heatwave for east Uttar Pradesh, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre. He cautioned that temperatures could soar up to 47 degrees Celsius in some parts over the next 2-3 days.

This is also for the first time this summer season that a red warning has been issued for a heatwave, Srivastava said. This season, the temperatures did not rise the way it usually does in the north and central India because of significant rainfall activity during April that continued till mid-May.

