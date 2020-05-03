Northern Command Indian Army Salutes Sacrifice Of Bravehearts In Handwara Encounter

Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi and all ranks of the Northern Command paid tributes to security personnel for their 'supreme sacrifice' while fighting terrorists at Handwara in Kupwara district on Sunday.

Sharing photos of the bravehearts, the Army saluted Col. Ashutosh Sharma, SM*, Major Anuj Sood, Nk Rakesh Kumar, L/Nk Dinesh Singh and Sub Inspector Shakeel Qazi and expressed condolences to their bereaved families.

Paying tributes to the martyred soldiers, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that armed forces are proud of their courage as they have successfully eliminated the terrorists. He also said that the armed forces salute these brave personnel and express deepfelt condolences for the bereaved families.

Counter-terror operation

A team comprising of five Army and J&K Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians, the statement said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five security forces personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers, and one J&K Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom.

Top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan has been killed in Handwara encounter, reported news agency ANI quoting IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Defence Minister pays tribute

Paying his tribute to the martyrs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs. The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice."

