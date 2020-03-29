The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

After Ramayan And Mahabharat, Netizens Also Want Shaktiman, Antakshari & Other Icons Back

General News

Following the comeback made by Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan & BD Chopra's Mahabharat to the TV screens on Saturday, there's a demand for other old shows as well

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ramayan

Following the comeback made by Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan & BD Chopra's Mahabharat to the TV screens on Saturday, the demand for other old shows to be retelecasted grew, as people took to Twitter to make their suggestions.

The ever famous Ramayan & Mahabharat was reaired after a public demand as India remains under a 21-day lockdown in its battle against coronavirus pandemic. People across India were flooded with nostalgia as the two epics made a comeback and it, in turn, fuelled the demand for more shows such as Bournvita Quiz contest, Antakshari, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati, Malgudi Days, Office Office, Hip Hip Hurray, Movers & Shakers and many others to make a return.    

READ | Noida To Provide 28-day Paid Leave For COVID-19 Patients; Daily Lockdown Wage For Workers

Nostalgic netizens want more

READ | PM CARES Fund Online Donation Step-by-step Guide: Contribute To India's Coronavirus Fight

Coronavirus in India

As of March 29, India has reported  898 cases so far, and 19 deaths. To tackle the growing cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra - 186 cases and Kerala - 182 cases. 

READ | Assam Cop Dies In Market; Family Claims Lynched, SP Differs

The Prime Minister has also established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund).

READ | COVID-19: Punjab Govt Appeals To NRIs To Furnish Details

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
275 INDIANS RETURN FROM IRAN
tej pratap yadav
BAGGA RESPONDS TO TEJ PRATAP YADAV
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM KAPOOR ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK COVID-19 CASES COUNT
PM-CARES fund: Guru Randhawa to donate Rs 20 lakh, Rajkumar Hirani, others pledge support
PM'S FUND: CELEBS MAKE DONATIONS
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE