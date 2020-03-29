After Ramayan And Mahabharat, Netizens Also Want Shaktiman, Antakshari & Other Icons Back

Following the comeback made by Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan & BD Chopra's Mahabharat to the TV screens on Saturday, the demand for other old shows to be retelecasted grew, as people took to Twitter to make their suggestions.

The ever famous Ramayan & Mahabharat was reaired after a public demand as India remains under a 21-day lockdown in its battle against coronavirus pandemic. People across India were flooded with nostalgia as the two epics made a comeback and it, in turn, fuelled the demand for more shows such as Bournvita Quiz contest, Antakshari, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati, Malgudi Days, Office Office, Hip Hip Hurray, Movers & Shakers and many others to make a return.

Nostalgic netizens want more

List bi ready hai



We also can have

Chanakya

Shaktimaan

Junglebook

Potli baba ki

Wagle ki dunia

Ye jo hai zindagi

Shriman shrimati

Malgudy days

All the best

Dekh bhai dekh

Shri krishna

Vishnupuran#FlopShow

Fauji and many more Rich content#AllAbout90sLife #90s — All About 90s Life (@AllAbout90sLife) March 28, 2020

ESPN Quiz Contest — Dhruv Shah (@dhruvshah92) March 28, 2020

Also Shararat, Shakalaka Boom Boom, Shaktimaan, Ssshh Koi Hai and Tu Tu- Mein Mein😂😍 — Divya Soni (@dsoni5829) March 28, 2020

Bournvita quiz contest & office office pic.twitter.com/HM12jgdPD0 — Vikash Kashyab //Asim Riaz🌟 (@kashyab_vikas) March 28, 2020

Coronavirus in India

As of March 29, India has reported 898 cases so far, and 19 deaths. To tackle the growing cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra - 186 cases and Kerala - 182 cases.

The Prime Minister has also established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund).

