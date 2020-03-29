After Ramayan And Mahabharat, Netizens Also Want Shaktiman, Antakshari & Other Icons Back

Following the comeback made by Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan & BD Chopra's Mahabharat to the TV screens on Saturday, the demand for other old shows to be retelecasted grew, as people took to Twitter to make their suggestions.
The ever famous Ramayan & Mahabharat was reaired after a public demand as India remains under a 21-day lockdown in its battle against coronavirus pandemic. People across India were flooded with nostalgia as the two epics made a comeback and it, in turn, fuelled the demand for more shows such as Bournvita Quiz contest, Antakshari, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati, Malgudi Days, Office Office, Hip Hip Hurray, Movers & Shakers and many others to make a return.
List bi ready hai— All About 90s Life (@AllAbout90sLife) March 28, 2020
We also can have
Chanakya
Shaktimaan
Junglebook
Potli baba ki
Wagle ki dunia
Ye jo hai zindagi
Shriman shrimati
Malgudy days
All the best
Dekh bhai dekh
Shri krishna
Vishnupuran#FlopShow
Fauji and many more Rich content#AllAbout90sLife #90s
ESPN Quiz Contest— Dhruv Shah (@dhruvshah92) March 28, 2020
Also Shararat, Shakalaka Boom Boom, Shaktimaan, Ssshh Koi Hai and Tu Tu- Mein Mein😂😍— Divya Soni (@dsoni5829) March 28, 2020
Bournvita quiz contest & office office pic.twitter.com/HM12jgdPD0— Vikash Kashyab //Asim Riaz🌟 (@kashyab_vikas) March 28, 2020
As of March 29, India has reported 898 cases so far, and 19 deaths. To tackle the growing cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra - 186 cases and Kerala - 182 cases.
The Prime Minister has also established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund).
