'Not Informed Of Kalicharan's Arrest From Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho': Chhatarpur SP

As the political fight between political parties in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh continues, the Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police has claimed that MP Police was not informed before Hindu religious saint Kalicharan's arrest in Khajuraho. This comes after Raipur Police arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho for an alleged inflammatory speech insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

The Chhatarpur SP said, "According to protocol, an indication is usually provided concerning any arrest but it wasn't given in this case. But, it's not the right time to say if the decision is wrong".

BJP leader says protocol not followed in Kalicharan's arrest

A BJP leader told media persons that the arrest of Kalicharan was not done as per protocol. According to him, after registering the FIR, a notice is given, and then an arrest is made. Even if any police team arrives in Chattisgarh to make an arrest then police here in Madhya Pradesh are informed.

He then accused Chahatisgarh police and government of not being active in arresting people who disrespect Lord Ram, Sita, or abuse the Brahmin community.

Kalicharan Maharaj arrested from Khajuraho

On Thursday, December 30, Religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho as a police case was filed against him for using an expletive against Mahatma Gandhi. According to the recent update, Kalicharan is being brought to Raipur.

Raipur Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawal said, "Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused".

Three different teams of Raipur Police were sent to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi in search of Kalicharan.

Chattisgarh Police have informed that Kalicharan Maharaj has been arrested and charged with sedition. During the investigation, on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) have also been included.

As per the ANI report, the Madhya Pradesh government has stated that Chhattisgarh's Congress govt has violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing Madhya Pradesh police.

Earlier on December 28, Kalicharan Maharaj during a speech at Dharma Sansad had said, “India was cut into two parts in front of our eyes. Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan were already separated. Bangladesh and Pakistan got separated in front of our eyes by them. They used politics to separate these parts from India. That Ha**mi Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed India. I bow down to Nathuram Godse Ji, who assassinated the Ha**mi.”

(Image: Republic)