NOVUS Global X Impact Summit: Kajol, Deepak Chopra, world leaders unite for #WeThePlanet

Kunal Sood, an internationally renowned high impact entrepreneur and award-winning disruptive innovator, will launch NOVUS Global X Impact: The Decade of Transformation, a two-day online summit on July 20 and 21 to inspire global citizens from all around the world to make the impossible possible as we continue to solve for COVID-19, global mental health, social justice and climate change.

The two-day virtual summit will unite all generations in action to join forces in finding solutions for our planet’s most urgent global challenges. The flagship summit will be broadcast on www.wetheplanet.io and FINTECH.TV airing on Bloomberg starting at 8:00 am (EST) or 5:00 am (PST).

The invited speakers and attendees are comprised of Academy Award-winning, actors, filmmakers, Grammy Award-winning artists, heads of state, UN Ambassadors and high-level diplomats, global health experts, social entrepreneurs, climate action innovators, leading members of the tech community, and youth. They are coming together as one to build positive engagement, and meaningful relationships towards purpose-driven impact leadership, to support the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals in a time that the global pandemic has made us all rethink and reframe our future.

The #WeThePlanet Founder Kunal Sood states, “We as humans must go beyond ‘We The People’, and focus on serving something that is larger than ourselves; as a collective we must be focused on making the impossible possible without fear or favor as We The Planet.”

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas At Girl Up Leadership Summit: 'Let's Be Louder, Let's Demand Change'

The NOVUS Global X Impact: The Decade of Transformation summit

Scheduled to speak during The NOVUS Global X Impact: The Decade of Transformation summit will be Kajol Devgan Bollywood actress and humanitarian; H.R.H. Princess Dr. Nisreen El-Hashemite; H.E. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim former President of Mauritius; H.E. Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces; Shekhar Kapur, Academy award-winning film director; Kunal Sood, impact entrepreneur and disruptor; Oona Chaplin, actress and activist; Aloe Blacc, singer-songwriter; Jerry Wonda Grammy Award-winning composer and musician; Deepak Chopra, world-renowned alternative medical advocate, author and speaker; Zak Williams, entrepreneur and mental health advocate; Laura Muranaka, writer and entrepreneur; Lakshmi Pratury, curator and storyteller; Yasmine El Baggari, entrepreneur and explorer; Lisa Russell, Emmy award-winning filmmaker, Major Vivek Jacob, ex-special forces; Aditya Singh, social entrepreneur and youth icon; Jeff Hoffman, global entrepreneur and world-renowned motivational speaker and philanthropist; Emmanuel Kelly, emerging first physically differently-abled pop-star and many more.

Read: Meghan Markle's Bracelet At The Girl Up Summit Had An Empowering Hidden Message

The 2020 summit aims to transform our world for a better future and will feature six sessions: Monday, July 20th will feature an east meets west opening session #AllThatMatters in association with INK Talks, followed by #Moonshots and #GlobalHealthRevolution. The second day of NOVUS Global X Impact will partner with We The Planet and feature #WeThePlanet, #FirstWoman and #WeHaveADream on Tuesday, July 21st to usher in a new decade of planetary prosperity and human flourishing. The summit will be live-streamed globally on www.wetheplanet.io and FINTECH.TV and aired on Bloomberg TV.

About #WeThePlanet

On 21st of September 2019, Kunal Sood launched We The Planet at the United Nations Headquarters during UNGA Week in New York City. Kunal Sood and Laura Muranaka are the Co-Founders of We The Planet and the #WeThePlanet global campaign. They created #WeThePlanet to unite the youth and the elders, left and right, women and men, as global citizens to reimagine our approach to planet, people, peace, prosperity, and partnership by uniting in action to make the impossible possible in order to protect all life on land and under the sea. NOVUS Global X Impact – Decade of Transformation aims to transform our world for a better future from the oceans to the moon by the year 2030.

We The Planet is an exponential organization that catalyzes global citizens to unite the youth and elders in action to make the impossible possible. The official launch of #WeThePlanet as a global movement and campaign that was inaugurated by H.E. Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, 74th President of the United Nations General Assembly and H.E. Thomas Remengesau Jr., President of Palau on September 23, 2019, where they signed the #WeThePlanet Pledge and received the SDG Moonshot Award to usher in a new decade of transformation and global prosperity through finding solutions using science innovation and technology to solve for our global grand challenges such as world poverty and hunger, global health, and climate change.

Read: EU Summit Breaks Up For The Night With No Agreement In Sight