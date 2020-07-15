Priyanka Chopra Jonas At Girl Up Leadership Summit: 'Let's Be Louder, Let's Demand Change'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was part of the Girl Up Leadership Summit on Tuesday. Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she has been listening to all the amazing stories and named Phumzile Mlambo- Ng-cuka, Nadia Murad, Michele Obama and said, "You are all so inspiring." The Sky is Pink actor said, "No act is too small. When we rise up together, amazing things can happen. Let's be louder. Let's demand the change we want to see in the world."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalled her father Ashok Chopra's words and that said he used to say to her- "In every change lies an opportunity to reinvent yourself." She talked about how women on the panel have a responsibility as they are standing in for all those girls around the world whose voices are not being heard. Talking more about girls, she further added that they stand strong for all the girls whose choices have been made for them by someone else.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, "You don’t need millions of followers on social media to make a difference. All you need is heart, drive, and commitment. No act is too small. No age is too young."

The Krrish actor called it 'hard' because she grew up in a small town and had really big dreams. Priyanka Chopra Jonas further asserted that many people told her that her dreams were unachievable, especially for a girl. "But I was blessed to have a family that encouraged me to reach for the stars, that inculcated in me good values and a strong work ethic," said Chopra.

On sharing her segment from the summit, PeeCee wrote, "Resilience and leadership are key in the face of adversity. Invest in your peers, in your communities - but most importantly... in yourself. Use your voice... create the debate! Push the boundaries! Be bold... Starting right now. #GirlsLead20."

Priyanka's video:

It has been a great privilege to be your @GirlUp champion for all these years. Thank you for having me with you live today. If there is any takeaway from today, it should be... pic.twitter.com/YW9RD0Tawj — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 14, 2020

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was also part of the Girl Up Leadership Summit on Tuesday. Meghan Markle spoke bout the negative voices that can be 'painfully loud'. Meghan further said that people can celebrate the piece of change and don't have to be satisfied with the current speed of progress. Here's Meghan Markle's segment at the Girl Up Leadership Summit.

