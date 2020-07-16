Meghan Markle's Bracelet At The Girl Up Summit Had An Empowering Hidden Message

Meghan Markle recently shared a powerful message with girls and women of the world. She spoke as a panellist at this year’s U.N. Foundation Girl Up Leadership Summit. Meghan Markle, who is known for using her influential wardrobe to send a message, in her latest appearance did so again. Media portals have been talking about her friendship bracelet which has a hidden and empowering message.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex praised the younger generations for setting the tone for equitable humanity. As Meghan delivered an empowering message, she encouraged younger generations and women to continue fighting for a more just world.

Meghan Markle's bracelet

Meghan Markle dressed her part to send the message across. She dressed up in a bright blue Adam Lippes silk top and a Cartier Love bracelet. However, her dainty rose gold friendship bracelet grabbed the media’s attention.

A media portal reported that Meghan’s bracelet range was designed by Monica Vinader. The friendship bracelet, like the one donned by Meghan, happens to feature a hidden meaning in every bracelet. Messages like strength, positivity, and imagination are included in the collection of the colourful bracelet range.

According to a media portal, the sentiment of choice in the rose coloured bracelet was spotted on the Duchess.

Meghan Markle shares a special message with the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit

In a pre-recorded speech, Meghan Markle praised the younger generations for setting the tone for equitable humanity. She encouraged them to raise their voice now more than ever. Here are some of the things Meghan Markle said in her video addressing the younger generations:

I know you’ve already done [work] to make people’s lives better.

The moment we’re living through now asks all of us to do more. It’s a moment where your voices and your action have never been more urgently needed.

Believing in true equality is not enough — it's going to take more than belief, we have to work for it every day; even when it's hard and even when it makes others feel uneasy. We have to speak up for ourselves and we have to speak out for others who struggle to be heard.

Reportedly, in the past few weeks, Meghan has been spotted wearing her Monica Vinader friendship bracelet on several occasions. She wore one to her graduation address to the students of her L.A. alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School.

Image: screengrab from the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit video

