Now, 'Modi Idlis' To Be Sold In Tamil Nadu's Salem At Rs 10 For 4 Pieces Plus Sambar

Idlis in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are all set to be sold to the people of Tamil Nadu's Salem. The posters of 'Modi Idlis', priced at Rs 10 for four pieces have been put up in various parts of the city as part of giving wide publicity to the initiative, a brainchild of local BJP leader Mahesh.

'Lotus hero presents Modi idly'

The posters have the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the left side, "four idlis for Rs 10" written on the center and a photograph of Mahesh. Earlier in the day, Mahesh tweeted that on Tuesday, his team will be doing "customary opening of Modi Idly" because of the auspicious occasion and the Public opening will be announced shortly.

This is our Idly coupon , coupon size

14.5 cm x 6.75 cm



Rear side of this coupon we have space for advertisement. Rs 1 per coupon , minimum 50k coupons per advertiser . Those interested kindly DM Me 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JSZFIwNjmj — Mahesh 🇮🇳 (@Mahesh10816) August 29, 2020

One by one our custom made kitchen equipments are arriving.



We have ordered state of the art 250 LPH mineral water plant , our "Modi Idlys " will be cooked with pure and clean water



Quality assured pic.twitter.com/dZskHB5LvX — Mahesh 🇮🇳 (@Mahesh10816) August 29, 2020

Glimpses of our "Modi Idly" push cart pic.twitter.com/gz9pS081V9 — Mahesh 🇮🇳 (@Mahesh10816) August 31, 2020

"Lotus hero Mahesh presents Modi idly. Four idlis for Rs 10 with sambar, to be introduced soon in Salem. Made with modern kitchen equipment, tasty and healthy," the posters read.

READ | Japan's PM Shinzo Abe 'deeply touched' by PM Modi's warm wishes over health concern

READ | Pence describes President Trump and PM Modi as 'larger than life figures'

Salem is the native district of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. 'Bharath' R Balasubramanian, BJP Tamil Nadu secretary, Media, said the plan was to open 22 shops initially to sell the idlis and depending on its success, the number of outlets would be increased. Machinery for the project, to make 40,000 idlis per day has already arrived and is expected to start next week, he said.

READ | PM Modi mourns Pranab Mukherjee's demise, calls him a 'scholar par excellence'

READ | Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM Modi over GST compensation of states; cites difficulty

(With PTI inputs)