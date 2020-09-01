Last Updated:

Now, 'Modi Idlis' To Be Sold In Tamil Nadu's Salem At Rs 10 For 4 Pieces Plus Sambar

Idlis named after PM Modi are all set to be sold to the people of Tamil Nadu's Salem. The posters of 'Modi Idlis' have been put up in various parts of the city

Written By
Jay Pandya
Idlis in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are all set to be sold to the people of Tamil Nadu's Salem. The posters of 'Modi Idlis', priced at Rs 10 for four pieces have been put up in various parts of the city as part of giving wide publicity to the initiative, a brainchild of local BJP leader Mahesh.

'Lotus hero presents Modi idly'

The posters have the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the left side, "four idlis for Rs 10" written on the center and a photograph of Mahesh. Earlier in the day, Mahesh tweeted that on Tuesday, his team will be doing "customary opening of Modi Idly" because of the auspicious occasion and the Public opening will be announced shortly.

"Lotus hero Mahesh presents Modi idly. Four idlis for Rs 10 with sambar, to be introduced soon in Salem. Made with modern kitchen equipment, tasty and healthy," the posters read.

Salem is the native district of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. 'Bharath' R Balasubramanian, BJP Tamil Nadu secretary, Media, said the plan was to open 22 shops initially to sell the idlis and depending on its success, the number of outlets would be increased. Machinery for the project, to make 40,000 idlis per day has already arrived and is expected to start next week, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:
